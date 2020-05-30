Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.73. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

