Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.59

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.59 and traded as high as $165.00. Devro shares last traded at $160.60, with a volume of 113,842 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Devro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Devro (LON:DVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. Devro’s payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In other news, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £29,600 ($38,937.12). Also, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,704.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $6,210,000.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.