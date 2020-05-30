Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

