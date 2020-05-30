Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 3,229,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $507,760.00. Also, General Counsel Colin Flannery acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $500,404.50.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

