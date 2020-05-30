Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 59% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $111,165.27 and $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000942 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,302,198 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

