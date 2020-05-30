Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Reaches $6.57 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $38,085.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $56.05 or 0.00586924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,136 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

