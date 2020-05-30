Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.