Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,596,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

