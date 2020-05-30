Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.94. 2,488,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,176. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.