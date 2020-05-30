Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,347 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.56 and its 200-day moving average is $546.82. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.