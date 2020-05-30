Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. 4,369,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

