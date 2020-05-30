Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 6,602,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

