Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $140.69. 291,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

