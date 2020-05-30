Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

