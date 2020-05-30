Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,401. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

