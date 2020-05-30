Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,123 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 209,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 4,160,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,793. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

