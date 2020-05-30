Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,975. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

