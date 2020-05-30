Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

