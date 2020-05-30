Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 356 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,908,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,780. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

