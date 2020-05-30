Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 2,295,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,422. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

