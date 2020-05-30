Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.86. 1,156,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,030. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

