Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $64.52. 13,105,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

