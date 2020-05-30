Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,222. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average is $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

