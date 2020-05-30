Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 237 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 330.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

NYSE BA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908,938. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.75. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

