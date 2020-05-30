Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 8,388,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,544. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

