Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,849 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,662. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

