Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 198,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

