Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $142.57. 338,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

