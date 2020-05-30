Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 2,330,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

