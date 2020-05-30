Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of D traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 5,577,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,315. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

