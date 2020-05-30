Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $413.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.73.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $20.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $4,484,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

