DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Tops $342,651.46

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, BCEX and UEX. DPRating has a market cap of $342,651.46 and $6,022.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.