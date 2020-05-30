DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.60

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $339.60 and traded as high as $352.00. DS Smith shares last traded at $344.60, with a volume of 5,351,583 shares traded.

SMDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 347.14 ($4.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

