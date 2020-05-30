Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,229. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

