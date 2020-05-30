Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. 4,017,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,229. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

