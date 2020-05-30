DXC Technology’s (DXC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their sell rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of DXC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 29,821,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,030. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

