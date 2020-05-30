DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 122,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,636. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $315.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.