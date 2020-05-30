e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 2.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,153 shares of company stock worth $2,566,884. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

