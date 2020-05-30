E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,950. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.