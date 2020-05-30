EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0053

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $7,648.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029076 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,505.11 or 0.99605683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000492 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

