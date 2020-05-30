Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

EIX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. 3,121,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

