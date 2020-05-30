Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

