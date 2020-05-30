eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 1,427,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,182. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

