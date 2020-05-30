Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,423,445 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 5.00% of Embraer worth $68,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 318,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 15,966,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $952.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Embraer SA has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

