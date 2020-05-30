Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0501

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $39,457.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,605,007 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

