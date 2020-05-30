Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent's earnings and revenues beat estimates in the first quarter. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market. Narcan contributed substantially to Emergent’s top line in 2019. Delivery of anthrax vaccine, AV7909, began in September 2019, which in turn, is driving revenues. Emergent forged several CDMO collaborations to help partners produce a vaccine against COVID-19. If successful, it can be a huge positive for Emergent in reaping profits. However, Emergent’s main product, BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as fewer doses are getting shipped to the stockpile in the United States. Hence, its high dependence on BioThrax for revenues remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. 493,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock worth $13,807,925. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

