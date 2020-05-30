Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.37. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 19,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

