Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.