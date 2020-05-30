Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.13.

TSE EDV traded up C$1.55 on Friday, hitting C$33.18. 725,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.68. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$33.45.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,987,248.66.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

