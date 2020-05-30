Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 3,533,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 509,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

